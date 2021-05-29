More comfortable Tua optimistic he'll be much better in 2021

“Throwing isn’t as much arm this year as it was last year,” he said. “I can feel it. Also from recordings, I can see the difference. Physically and mentally, I’m at a better stage.”

Coach Brian Flores benched Tagovailoa twice last year, and the rookie’s worst game came when the stakes were highest — a 56-26 loss at Buffalo in the season finale.

There was brief speculation early in the offseason that Miami might again use its top draft pick on a quarterback, or try to trade for Houston’s Deshaun Watson. Instead, Tagovailoa is still No. 1 and hoping to show he can be Miami’s franchise quarterback.

“He has dealt with people saying stupid, uneducated stuff about him that they’re not right about,” tight end Mike Gesicki said. “The problem with the criticism is there’s nothing behind it. He did a lot of really good things for us last year.

“I can tell you firsthand: The guys in the locker room, we all believe in him, we all respect him, and we’re all excited about him.”

Flores said he’s happy with Tagovailoa’s improvement since last season.