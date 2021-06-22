NASCAR co-owner Pitbull mixing racing with upcoming tour

"And that just showed a lot to me," Pitbull said. "Not too many people do those kinds of things, especially in today's day and age where it's all about instant gratification; grab your photo, grab your video, do this for me, do that for me. Just that sense of gratitude showed me a very pleasant experience and it's been amazing."

Pitbull said he loves both NASCAR and music and the two are part of his vision to unite people and show the opportunities that exist for all cultures.

"Everyone here is a human being," Pitbull said. "And if I can use a car, NASCAR, the races and music to do that, to unite people, that is an honor, a tremendous opportunity and a tremendous platform to be able to do that."

Daniel Suarez, the driver for Trackhouse Racing, said he has known Pitbull for about three years after the two were introduced by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. Suarez said the rapper brings energy and a different perspective and he isn't afraid to share when he has the opportunity.

"I didn't know he was going to be this involved," Suarez said. "He's a very busy person, and I mean he's been to a handful of races already this year. He loves racing."