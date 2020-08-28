NASCAR races, Wallace says fight for racial equality goes on

FILE - Bubba Wallace, center, stands on pit road during the playing of "America the Beautiful" prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 19, 2020. NASCAR drivers don't plan to boycott Saturday night's, Aug. 29 race at Daytona International Speedway to raise awareness of social and racial injustices. Bubba Wallace, the only fulltime Black driver in the elite Cup Series, said that decision should not be interpreted as "turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken over our nation."