Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes beat Panthers 3-2

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour was pleased with his team’s grit and never-say-die attitude.

“Obviously that’s not how you would draw it up. The third period was a little shaky for us,” he said. “But I love how our guys are digging in. They seem to never quit. It’s two points and we’ll take them.”

Carolina’s speed and intensity in the offensive zone paid off in the early going. On the man advantage, Pesce fired a one-timer for a 1-0 lead with 6:25 left in the first. Pesce’s third goal, coming with Patric Hornqvist in the box for roughing, followed his two-assist effort against the Panthers on Saturday night.

“Good teams find ways to win,” Pesce said. “You’ve got to find a way. It was a gutsy win, but we all know we could (play better).”

Carolina escaped a 4-on-3 situation late in the second period as the Panthers dominated in the Hurricanes’ end for over a minute. During that Florida surge, Nedeljkovic made a clutch snap glove save off a blast by Aaron Ekblad.

Pesce praised the effort of the Hurricanes’ backup netminder.

“(Alex) deserved that win so bad,” he said. “We had a lot of breakdowns and he was there to clean it all up and to get that win for him is huge.”