Newgarden tightens championship race ahead of IndyCar finale

IndyCar put St. Pete back on the schedule as the finale, seven months after the teams sat idle all over the city awaiting a decision, and the new race date seemed tenuous until about a month ago. But state and city officials signed off on this weekend while also authorizing 20,000 spectators, making St. Pete the largest IndyCar crowd this season.

The 14-turn, 1.8-mile temporary circuit is the only street course that wasn't canceled on the 2020 schedule and there is little time to adapt. Activities for the popular street festival began Friday — Firestone announced a new three-year deal as title sponsor of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with race dates announced through 2023 at a morning announcement — but actual track time was reduced to one Saturday practice and a qualifying session.

The title contenders both acknowledged the strain that will put on their teams.

"It's so compact now on race weekends with one practice session, there's so much to get through, sometimes you can't get through," Dixon said. "A lot of times you hope you roll off in a good situation."

Newgarden, the defending St. Pete winner way back on March 10, 2019, has faith in his street course program even though it has yet to be used this season. He expects to follow the plan laid out seven months ago.

"I felt like our street course car took a massive step in 2019. I know I was very happy," Newgarden said. "The good news is we had already done a ton of work. We were ready to go run St. Pete. Now we're just going to try to apply that."