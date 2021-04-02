 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 1 seed, Chipola men to play Gulf Coast at state
0 comments

No. 1 seed, Chipola men to play Gulf Coast at state

  • Updated
  • 0

The Chipola College Indians are the No. 1 seed in the FCSAA/Region 8 state basketball tournament set for April 8-10 in Niceville.

The Indians will play the No. 8 seed Gulf Coast (8-11) Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m. Gulf Coast earned a berth after Tallahassee was disqualified from the tournament by the NJCAA.

A win Thursday would put the Indians in the semi-finals Friday, April 9, at 8 p.m. to face the winner of St. Petersburg and Eastern Florida.

Tournament seeds are: 1. Chipola; 2. Indian River; 3. Florida Southwestern; 4. Eastern Florida; 5. St. Petersburg; 6. State College of Florida; 7. FSC @ Jacksonville; and 8. Gulf Coast.

The Indians (13-3, 18-4) finished the season as Panhandle Co-Champions with Tallahassee (13-3).

First year Chipola head coach Donnie Tyndall team has led the Indians to a first place ranking in the FCSAA State Poll and ninth in the NJCAA National Poll.

This is the first time both Chipola’s men’s and women’s teams have both been in the State Tournament since 2014.

Tournament information is available at www.chipolaathletics.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert