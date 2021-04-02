No. 1 seed, Chipola men to play Gulf Coast at state

The Chipola College Indians are the No. 1 seed in the FCSAA/Region 8 state basketball tournament set for April 8-10 in Niceville.

The Indians will play the No. 8 seed Gulf Coast (8-11) Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m. Gulf Coast earned a berth after Tallahassee was disqualified from the tournament by the NJCAA.

A win Thursday would put the Indians in the semi-finals Friday, April 9, at 8 p.m. to face the winner of St. Petersburg and Eastern Florida.

Tournament seeds are: 1. Chipola; 2. Indian River; 3. Florida Southwestern; 4. Eastern Florida; 5. St. Petersburg; 6. State College of Florida; 7. FSC @ Jacksonville; and 8. Gulf Coast.

The Indians (13-3, 18-4) finished the season as Panhandle Co-Champions with Tallahassee (13-3).

First year Chipola head coach Donnie Tyndall team has led the Indians to a first place ranking in the FCSAA State Poll and ninth in the NJCAA National Poll.

This is the first time both Chipola’s men’s and women’s teams have both been in the State Tournament since 2014.

Tournament information is available at www.chipolaathletics.com.