No. 10 Florida, Mullen return to work after COVID outbreak

It essentially means Mullen won't be able to get his full team on the field for a full practice until Thursday.

Still, he was able to hold an in-person team meeting Monday for the first time in what seemed like forever.

"I think everybody's really excited, ready to get back after it, ready to get back to football," Mullen said. "I think after not playing, I think that is something that is big within the team right now, is that ability to get back out on the field, get back to doing football, you know what I mean?

"This year's been kind of a unique year like no other, with stops and starts, and different schedules, and kind of everything going on. Our guys, I thought, have handled everything extremely well throughout the year, so I think they're going to be really excited to get back out there on the practice field."

Mullen already tempered his expectations.

"I don't expect us to come out there and have certainly our sharpest, most crisp practice of the year," he said. "But I do expect us to have great energy, excitement and enthusiasm to be on the field to be back out there to get going as we kind of build up to Saturday."