No. 11 Texas A&M looks to keep rolling vs Mississippi State

Though Costello (nine interceptions, six TDs) has drawn scrutiny for his decision making, first-year MSU coach Mike Leach said his team needs to improve in all phases. Especially if the Bulldogs hope to stall the Aggies' momentum.

"We need to take care of the football better, for sure," said Leach, whose squad is minus-9 in turnover ratio. "I don't think we're protecting well. I don't think we're seeing the field very well. And I don't think we're catching very well or running routes very well.

"We have the ability to do it because we've seen them do it. In some cases, maybe some of the young guys have stage fright. Some cases, we just need to work harder and develop some of the experience that allows us to do that."

Some other things to watch as Texas A&M visits Mississippi State:

STINGY BULLDOGS

Mississippi State allowed just 157 yards at Kentucky and enters ranked 12th in FBS total defense at 285.7 allowed per contest. Rushing has been especially hard against the Bulldogs, who allow just under 76 yards per game and rank fifth. They also boast the SEC's top pass rush with 12 sacks. They'll face an Aggies offense ranked 19th (455.0) and coming off a performance against Florida that included 205 yards rushing.

RECORD-BREAKING MOND