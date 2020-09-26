No. 12 Hurricanes hope to beat FSU for 4th straight time

Both teams are trying to bounce back from disappointing seasons in 2019, and Miami is off to the better start, with an upset win last week at No. 18 Louisville vaulting them to No. 12. That's the highest they've been ranked since the 2018 preseason polls. Seminoles first-year coach Mike Norvell will miss the game because he was diagnosed last week with the coronavirus and is in quarantine. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will fill in. The Hurricanes seek their fourth consecutive win in the rivalry, which would be their longest winning streak since 2000-04, when they beat Florida State six times in a row.