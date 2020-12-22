No. 15 Northwestern, Auburn set to meet in Citrus Bowl

No. 15 Northwestern (6-2, Big Ten) vs. Auburn (6-4, Southeastern Conference), Jan. 1, 12 p.m. CST

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Northwestern: Freshman running back Cam Porter has provided some punch in the ground game for the Wildcats late in the schedule. Porter ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns against Illinois on Dec. 12, then ran for 61 yards and another score Saturday's loss to No. 3 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Auburn: Freshman running back Tank Bigsby closed the schedule by running 26 times for 192 yards in the Mississippi State win on Dec. 12, while he also had 100-yard rushing days against Arkansas, South Carolina and Mississippi.

NOTABLE

Northwestern: The Wildcats won six times against a Big Ten-only schedule, with a Dec. 5 game at Minnesota canceled, under Pat Fitzgerald. In addition to the Ohio State loss, Northwestern lost at Michigan State on Nov. 28.