No. 18 Miami seeks to halt bowl slide against Oklahoma State

Miami: QB D'Eriq King was the ACC's No. 4 passer this season at 257.3 yards per game, throwing for 22 touchdowns against five interceptions. The graduate transfer from Houston helped guide the Hurricanes to as high as seventh in the AP Top 25 in October before a loss to then-No. 1 Clemson. He's a contender for several national awards.

Oklahoma State is 19-11 in bowl games and has the fifth-highest rate (63%) among programs with at least 20 appearances. ... Last year's 24-21 loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl halted Oklahoma State's three-game postseason winning streak. ... Oklahoma State won its last visit to Orlando, topping ACC member Virginia Tech 30-21 in the 2017 Camping World Bowl. ... Miami will play in its eighth consecutive bowl and is 20-23 overall. ... The Hurricanes finished third in the ACC, with games against Duke postponed and Wake Forest canceled because of COVID-19-related issues. ... Miami is making its fourth Orlando bowl appearance and earned its last postseason win there in 2016 against West Virginia (31-14) in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl.