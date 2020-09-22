No. 5 Florida settles into normal routine, braces for chaos

Mullen realizes it could get worse as players start to feel more comfortable — and possibly take more risks — amid the highly transmissible virus. He's essentially bracing for chaos.

The Gators had 21 positive COVID-19 cases once players returned to campus in late May, but they didn't have a single positive in August. Then last week proved to be an eye-opener.

"It's a crazy year," linebacker Ventrell Miller said. "I try not to lose sleep about it. I just trust in my teammates that they'll be ready, everybody will be ready. That's something Coach Mullen emphasizes at practice: everybody being ready. You never know when your name will get called."

Mullen already is down one projected starter after guard/center Ethan White had knee surgery. There also could be a few suspensions for the opener and potentially even players opting out at the last minute.

"To be honest, I'm excited and I'm proud of my teammates," running back Malik Davis said. "I think we handled the situation very well compared to other places and just everything going on. I think we took control of the situation and made it work."

Getting a victory Saturday is the next step, and there's plenty of uncertainty about the opponent under new coach Lane Kiffin.