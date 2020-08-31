 Skip to main content
North Florida Baseball League growth continues
  • Updated
The North Florida Baseball League continues to make progress in its development for the purpose of providing a venue for those who have completed their high school baseball career and who have a desire to continue playing the game into their early 20s and beyond in a competitive baseball league.

The League will hold its regular meeting at each Division headquarters; McLain's Family Restaurant in DeFuniak Springs or Smacking Lips in Madison on Saturday, September 5, at 11 a.m. in each respective time zone.

For further information, contact the following: Ryan Potter at 850-597-6315; Greg Vickers at 850-253-5107; Trey Hussey at 850-890-5171; or Harold Bailey at 850-508-3329.

