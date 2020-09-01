Norvell should have easy act to follow at Florida State

FILE - Florida State's new head football coach Mike Norvell smiles after being introduced during half-time of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Tallahassee, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Norvell’s first season at Florida State should be an upgrade from the Willie Taggart era. Taggart's tenure was one of college football’s biggest coaching debacles in recent years. He posted four winning seasons at Memphis before taking over in Florida’s capital. He's now tasked with getting the Seminoles back to national prominence.