 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OF Adam Duvall agrees to 1-year contract with Marlins
0 comments

OF Adam Duvall agrees to 1-year contract with Marlins

  • 0
baseball logo

MIAMI (AP) — Outfielder Adam Duvall agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins.

At 32, Duvall will provide power and a veteran bat to a team that is expected to rely heavily on developing youngsters. Duvall hit 16 home runs last year for Atlanta, which would have led the Marlins.

Miami finished ahead of only four other teams in homers in 2020, and Brian Anderson led them with 11.

Duvall had an OPS of .833 in 57 games last year. He has hit 105 homers since 2016.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Golfers play for Torbett/MHS scholarship
Sports

Golfers play for Torbett/MHS scholarship

  • Updated

The Riley Torbett Memorial and Marianna High School Alumni Golf Tournament helped fund a Chipola College scholarship and gave a few golfers some bragging rights and prizes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert