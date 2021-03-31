Omar Payne joins growing list of players to leave Florida

GAINESVILLE (AP) — Florida’s rebuilding project continues to grow.

Forward Omar Payne entered the transfer portal Tuesday and became the fifth player to leave coach Mike White’s program since the end of the season.

The 6-foot-10 Payne joined shooting guard Noah Locke, backup point guard Ques Glover and reserve forward Osayi Osifo in looking to play elsewhere next season. Star point guard and leading scorer Tre Mann entered the NBA draft with plans of hiring an agent, meaning he has no intention of returning to school for his junior season.

Payne, a sophomore from Kissimmee, averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while playing close to 16 minutes a game this season. He was suspended for Florida’s opening-round win against Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament after getting ejected for elbowing Tennessee’s John Fulkerson in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Gators shouldn’t have much trouble replacing any of the four transfers. Locke was a slow-footed, one-dimensional shooter. Payne, Glover and Osifo were backups who rarely made the Gators better when they were on the floor.