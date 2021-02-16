On the move: Serena's court coverage brings her near No. 24

"I'm good at rallying and I have to embrace the things I'm good at. I'm good at playing power. I'm good at hitting 100 balls," said the 39-year-old American, whose most recent major championship came at the Australian Open in 2017. "And that's one thing that's unique about me, that I just need to kind of accept and embrace and just be good at both."

Halep, a two-time major champion who beat Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final, certainly noticed a change.

She said Williams is "running more," and described two aspects that matter about a renewed ability to get where she wants to go as quickly as she wants to get there.

One is that it makes it "tougher for the opponents to finish the point," Halep explained, and the other is that it's "much easier" for Williams to properly calibrate offensive shots when she is in the right spot at the right time.

That patience within points is helpful, even if not always second nature for players with the sort of quick-strike power that Williams possesses. But by biding her time, tracking down opponents' shots and letting it all develop, Williams can let the other players' mistakes help her as much as her own winners do.