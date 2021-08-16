Panhandle Seminole Club to gather Aug. 21 at Southern Fields Brewing in Campbellton

The Panhandle Seminole Club will gather 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Southern Fields Brewing in Campbellton.

FSU supporters are invited to wear garnet and gold and join the club to celebrate the return of Seminole football with fellow alumni, fans and friends.

Square R BBQ will be on site, Tomahawk 51 will be on hand to provide axe-throwing fun and, of course, you can enjoy games and giveaways with your favorite brews from Southern Fields.

Follow the Panhandle Seminole Club on Facebook to stay up to date on all the group’s upcoming events. Southern Fields Brewing will host away-game watch parties for the 2021 season.

The Panhandle Seminole Club is open to all alumni and friends of Florida State University. “The Club serves to unite alumni and friends and to strengthen ties to the University through increased participation in Seminole activities,” a press release from the group stated. “Over $70,000 in scholarships have been given in the last 15 years.”

For more information email panhandleseminoles@gmail.com or reach out to a board member; for 2021-2022, they are: Tiffany Wilson Garling – President, Vance Coley – Vice President, Averi Harrison Garcia – Secretary, Michael Shores – Treasurer, Roy Baker – Immediate Past President, Brian Walker – Events Chair, Zach Gilmore – Membership Chair, Mark Brodgon – Community Service Chair, Kim Dunn – Public Relations Chair, Chris Gilmore – University Support Chair and Ben Keown – Scholarship Chair.