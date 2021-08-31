Panhandle Seminole Club to meet Sept. 5 for 'Sunday Fun Day'

The Panhandle Seminoles will meet on Sunday, Sept. 5, at Southern Fields Brewing for Sunday Fun Day, with a series of activities leading up to the kickoff of the FSU vs. Notre Dame game.

A bag toss tournament begins at 3 p.m. and Noles Trivia starts at 5:30 p.m. leading up to kick off.

There’s a paint party. For that, RSVP to panhandleseminoles@gmail.com to participate for a price of $35. You can choose to paint a door hanger shaped like a football or the shape of Florida.

All proceeds benefit the Panhandle Seminole Club Scholarship Fund. Over $70,000 in scholarships have been given in the last 15 years.

The Panhandle Seminole Club is open to all alumni and friends of Florida State University.