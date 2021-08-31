 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panhandle Seminole Club to meet Sept. 5 for 'Sunday Fun Day'
0 Comments

Panhandle Seminole Club to meet Sept. 5 for 'Sunday Fun Day'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Panhandle Seminoles will meet on Sunday, Sept. 5, at Southern Fields Brewing for Sunday Fun Day, with a series of activities leading up to the kickoff of the FSU vs. Notre Dame game.

A bag toss tournament begins at 3 p.m. and Noles Trivia starts at 5:30 p.m. leading up to kick off.

There’s a paint party. For that, RSVP to panhandleseminoles@gmail.com to participate for a price of $35. You can choose to paint a door hanger shaped like a football or the shape of Florida.

All proceeds benefit the Panhandle Seminole Club Scholarship Fund. Over $70,000 in scholarships have been given in the last 15 years.

The Panhandle Seminole Club is open to all alumni and friends of Florida State University.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Local football begins

  • Updated

The Cottondale Hornets hosted a pre-season football scrimmage last Friday, hosting the Sneads Pirates and four out-of-county squads: Munroe, B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert