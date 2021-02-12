Penske material: Cindric earning his keep as season arrives

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It is supposed to be easy being Austin Cindric, the son of Roger Penske's right-hand man.

He will be in NASCAR's big leagues next year, part of a carefully mapped path set by Team Penske. But even with a direct line to the top of the Penske organization, Cindric has had to earn his own way.

Penske dismissed any hint of nepotism from team President Tim Cindric toward his 22-year-old son.

"If he didn't get the job done, Tim would be the first one to say let's move on," Penske said.

The younger Cindric solidified his standing at Penske by winning six races last year and his first Xfinity Series championship. It showed Penske he made the right call at the start of the pandemic when, after initially considering idling the No. 22 Ford team, he instead kept it on track to give Cindric a chance at the title.

"I think Austin obviously knew that he had to show what he could do," Penske said.

Cindric opens 2021 with his future set. He begins the defense of his title Saturday in the Xfinity opener and then makes his Cup Series debut the next day in the Daytona 500. He will run a handful of Cup races this year and move next season to a full promotion in a Wood Brothers Racing seat that Penske supports.