Physical secondary play in Super Bowl could test officials

Both teams said they spend time scouting the tendencies of the officials in the game to try to determine how tight they think the game will be called.

The officials on referee Carl Cheffers' crew also will have a good idea of how the teams play since they have called their games in the past, worked training camp practices and done their own scouting.

"By the time you get to this one, they know you, they know your players, they've watched your tape, they have a pretty good feel for things," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "They let you play within reason. They are still gong to call holdings and those things, but within reason they'll let you play."

But no matter how the game is called, the teams don't plan to abandon the style of play that got them this far. If they have to adjust, they'll figure that out on the fly.

The Chiefs were called for the third most pass interference penalties in the league this season with 15, while the Bucs were far behind with only eight.