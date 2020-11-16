 Skip to main content
Pirates advance in win against Liberty County
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pirates advance in win against Liberty County

  • Updated
Football

The Sneads High School Pirates football team won 44-14 against the Liberty County Bulldogs in a Class 1A home playoff game last Thursday night to advance in the quest for a state championship.

A fumble recovery, a 10-yard run, a 15-yard pass, a 39-yard-pass, a 19-yard-run, a 32-yard run, a 12-yard-run, a 12-yard touchdown pass, a 29-yard-run , were highlights of the game.

The Pirate held Liberty County scoreless until the 4th quarter, and put up points in every period. The Pirates scored 14 points each in the first and second quarters, seven in the third, and nine in the fourth.

The Pirates (7-2) will be in a playoff showdown against Blountstown (4-3)on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Marianna High School Bulldogs will also be in a playoff that night, the 7-3 squad taking on South Walton (4-5). at 7:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are coming off a Nov. 6 non-district victory against Chipley, at 35-12 to post its fifth consecutive win.

