Pirates advance to 1A semi, Bulldogs fall in 4A

Sneads High School Pirates handily won their playoff game against Taylor County last Friday night to secure a place in the semi-finals. The final score was 60-21.

Highlights of the game included a 46-year touchdown run, a one-yard touchdown run, a fumble recovery, a 50-yard touchdown run, a fumble recovery, a 43-yard touchdown run, a 25-yard run, an 86-yard touchdown run, and a 35-yard touchdown run.

With a 9-2 season thus far, the Pirates will face the 13-0 Baker Gators at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, to play for a place in the 1A championship game. Baker narrowly defeated the Pirates on Oct. 30, the score 26-25. The Pirates lost only one other, that defeat coming at the hands of the Blountstown Tigers, 20-17. But the Pirates would go on to defeat Blountstown later in the season, emerging with a 21-18 victory in their second showdown on Nov. 20.

Key Pirates on offense this year have been Calvin Stringer, a leading rusher for the team, Jaelin Williams in passing-yard play, and Zach Thomas with a mass of pancake blocks piling up in his season statistics. On defense, Taylor Brown and JaQuintin McCollough are a couple of the standouts on the year.

Baker so far has amassed more rushing yards, passing yards, sacks, and points per game on average, but the Pirates lead in tackles and dominate in pancake blocks.