Pirates, Bulldogs fall short in football title quests

The quest for a state football title eluded the Sneads Pirates and the Marianna Bulldogs last weekend as both teams fell in the playoffs.

Sneads lost by one point to the Liberty County Bulldogs on Nov. 12, the score 27-26. The Pirates had posted a season victory against that 1A rival on Nov. 5, by a score of 17-7 but could not do it again against a team with something to prove seven nights later. Both teams had entered the playoffs with an 8-2 record.