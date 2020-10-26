Pirates, Bulldogs win

The Sneads Pirates won their game last Friday night against the Wewahitchka Gators, the score 35-14 in the home district playoff game.

The Pirates’ five touchdowns were scored by Jason Patterson and Javares Bess, with one each, and Calvin Stringer posted three. Stringer amassed 148 all-purpose yards, Patterson had 73, and Bess had 44. C.J. McMillan had 55 yards on the night and Jaelin Williams added 22. Kicker Anthony Moran was successful on his three extra-point attempts and Javares Bess took the ball in for a post-touchdown two-point conversion.