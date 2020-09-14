Pirates shut out Blue Devils at home

The Sneads High School Pirates scored another shutout last Friday, Sept., 11, beating the Holmes County Blue Devils at home in a 7 p.m. game.
Game highlights included a 55-yard run, an 1-yard touchdown, an 11-yard run, a 17-yard run, a three-yard touchdown run, two fumble recoveries, a 13-yard run, an a 35-yard-touchdown pass.
Quarterback Jaelin Williams posted 41 passing yards and 12 rushing yards in the game. Calvin Stringer had 75 yards in the game, and Jason Peterson had 32 yards.
Pirates hit the road for their first away game on Friday, Sept. 18, when they face the Jefferson County Tigers in a 1A Region 2 match-up in an attempt to keep their record loss-free. Their opponents are coming into the game bent on scoring their first win of the season.
The Pirates had shut out the Liberty County Bulldogs, 33-0, in their season opener at home.
After Jefferson County, the Pirates are scheduled for a game against Franklin County on Sept. 25.
Bozeman is fifth on the Pirates schedule. They’re to play on Oct. 9 in a home conference game. The Pirates face St. John Paul II on Oct. 16 in a home non-conference game. Potential playoff opponents for Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 will be announced.
Marianna High School also posted a victory Friday, edging out the Blountstown Tigers 20-14 in a non-conference game at home.
The Bulldogs will next face Gadsden County at home in a conference game at 7 p.m. Walton come to town for a game on Sept. 25, and the Bulldogs will travel to South Walton for an Oct. 2 conference battle. The following game, on Oct. 9, will also be away, against Bay County. They’ll travel again on Oct. 15 to face Rutherford in a conference game. The team will host Maclay on Oct. 23 in a non-conference game, and will travel to North Bay Haven Academy for an away conference game on Oct. 30. Nov. 6 will see them in Chipley in a non-conference showdown.
The Graceville Tigers were last weekend but will face Holmes County Blue Devils on Friday, Sept. 18, with both those teams out to score their first victory of the season.
The Cottondale High School Hornets were idled this weekend and next in precaution related to COVID-19, but are scheduled to take the field on Sept. 25 in an away non-conference game against Baker. They’re scheduled to play again on Oct. 2 against Northside Methodist Academy in a non-conference home game. They battle Franklin County on Oct. 9 in a 6 p.m. non-conference game in Eastpoint. The Hornets and the Graceville Tigers are slated to play each other on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!