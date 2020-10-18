Pirates, Tigers and Bulldogs win

The Sneads Pirates won against St. John Paul II in a home non-conference game last Friday night, scoring a 35-12 victory.

Key Pirate highlights included a 15-yard run, an interception, a 44-yard touchdown run, a fumble recovery and a touchdown on the play, a 24-yard run, 25-yard run, and 23-yard run. The Pirates had 335 rushing yards on the night.

The Graceville Tigers prevailed in last Friday night’s cross-county gridiron battle against the Cottondale Hornets, winning the close game 26-24.

The Marianna Bulldogs won their Thursday, Oct. 15 game against Rutherford, the victory decisive at 41-20.