Plans announced for Chipola College spring sports
Basketball action continues at Chipola this spring with rules in place for the crowd to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chipola College Athletic Director Jeff Johnson on Thursday announced plans regarding fans on campus for athletic events in the Spring 2021 semester.

For men’s and women’s basketball games, only Appreciation Club members will be allowed in the gym. Johnson said this decision was made because basketball is an indoor sport which creates limitations for social distancing. Masks will be required to enter the Milton Johnson Center.

For outdoor baseball and softball games, there is no limitation on the number of fans. Masks are recommended and CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed.

Chipola TV will provide live webcasts of all games. A complete schedule of Chipola’s home games for all four sports is available at www.chipolaathletics.com

For information on joining the Appreciation Club, call John Rushing at 850-718-2398 or email rushingj@chipola.edu.

