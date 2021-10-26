QB changes possible for Georgia, Florida in Cocktail Party

"We're going to keep playing them the same way," Mullen said. "We plan on playing both of the guys like we have."

Jones has completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,305 yards, with 10 touchdowns and a league-leading nine interceptions. Richardson has provided more dynamic plays off the bench, the kind many outsiders think could make a difference against Georgia's vaunted defense.

Richardson has thrown for 392 yards, with five TDs and three INTs. He also has 348 yards rushing and three scores.

"I think people get so caught up in the starter," Mullen said. "I don't get as caught up because ... I haven't decided on what play I'm going to run on the first play of the game yet.

"Hey, we might come out in the wishbone. All three tailbacks then started (and) no receiver started. All of a sudden that becomes a weird deal, right? Even if we ran that for one play, that defines then who the starter was. So I don't get caught up in all that stuff — the starting the game. A good question everybody should do is who finishes the game."

Whoever starts might not be the closer at the end.