Rain pushes Torbett/MHS Alumni golf tourney to Jan. 29

Marianna High School baseball coach and others were set to host the third annual Riley Torbett Memorial and Marianna High School Alumni Golf Tournament last Friday, Jan. 22, but it was pushed forward at the last minute to Friday, Jan. 29, once organizers realized there was a 90 percent chance of rain on the original date. It will be held this Friday at Indian Springs Golf Course, instead.

The event honoring the late Riley Torbett “in celebration of life and in memory of an inspirational teammate, athlete, friend, brother and son,” organizers said in a press release. “The event honors the former Bulldog who embodied everything it meant to be a student athlete,” the release continued.

Each team will pay a $180 fee, which helps fund a Chipola College scholarship in Torbett’s name. The scholarship is awarded to a senior Marianna baseball player who shows exemplary character and mirrors the legacy Torbett left on the program and community, organizers say.

“Marianna High School is grateful to the many sponsors and participants that annually support our golf fundraiser in the memory of a true bulldog teammate,” MHS Athletic Director John Donaldson said.

Tee time is set for 11:30 a.m. as registration begins at 11 a.m. Additionally, a lunch will be provided for participants by Beef O’Brady’s.

For more information or to register, contact MHS baseball coach Bobby Hughes at Bobby.Hughes@jcsb.org.