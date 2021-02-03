Revamped, ranked: Florida finding new path without Johnson

White is being modest. Florida has won four in a row, including a 26-point victory at home against No. 6 Tennessee and a five-point win at No. 11 West Virginia. The streak got the Gators ranked Monday for the first time in more than 14 months.

They entered the Associated Press men's college basketball poll at No. 22, their first Top 25 ranking since Nov. 25, 2019. Getting back has been a tough road, no pothole more daunting than seeing Johnson slam face-first onto the floor at Florida State on Dec. 12 and then spending the next two weeks wondering about his health and future.

"It's been very difficult," White said. "I don't want to sit here and moan about it, though. We're all going through stuff. Ours is particularly unique with the trauma that these guys faced with Keyontae, of course. A lot of people are having to make adjustments, and we are making significant adjustments.

"It's easy to say, 'Well, let's just play this way to win.' You don't really have time. We're not given another preseason. So, again, we came back from Christmas and you're balancing changing what you're doing, your offensive and defensive philosophies, while you're balancing the next scouting report. … It's just been one game after another, so, yeah, very challenging for obvious reasons."