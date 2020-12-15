Rookie Bowden blossoms as multiple threat for Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — A rash of Miami Dolphins injuries has given rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. the chance he never had with the team that drafted him.

With Miami's top four pass-catchers sidelined by the end of Sunday's game against Kansas City, Bowden was busy. He had seven receptions for 82 yards, both season highs that led the team.

"He did some really good things; he made some plays," offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said Tuesday. "We asked him to do a lot, and he responded very well. He's learning. He's getting more comfortable. He's understanding what we're trying to get done. I think he's going to be a part of what we're trying to do going forward."

At least a couple of the Dolphins' ailing pass-catchers might be back for Sunday's game against New England, but Bowden has earned playing time by showing an ability to get open and elusiveness when he has the ball.

The Dolphins (8-5) also like his versatility, even though it's one reason he had trouble finding a role at first in the NFL. He played quarterback and receiver and was the leading rusher at Kentucky, where he won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player.