Saban tapes message encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches during Alabama's spring NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 Gary Cosby

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban has taped a public service announcement encouraging Alabamians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Saban and others, including former NBA star Charles Barkley, participated in the PSA.

Less than 25% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, which ranks last nationally, according to the CDC.

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has said the school intended to allow 100% capacity next season for the defending national champions.

Byrne posted a Tweet saying he appreciated "Coach Saban's leadership encouraging vaccination."

