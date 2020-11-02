SEC fines Florida's Mullen $25K for role in brawl vs. Mizzou

The suspensions could be significant for the No. 8 Gators (3-1), who were without 15 players against Mizzou. Some of the absences stemmed from injuries, others because of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing. It's unclear how many of them will return against the Bulldogs.

The melee started Saturday night when Missouri's Trajan Jeffcoat delivered what looked like a high, late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask on the final play of the first half. The Hail Mary pass fell incomplete, and Trask landed hard on his back. His linemen came to his defense. So did Mullen, who started screaming at officials and the opposing sideline.

Mullen clearly did more to inflame than extinguish the situation, and his team followed his lead.

"I respect the decision from the conference office," Mullen said in a statement. "As the head coach, it is my responsibility to defuse these types of situations, and I didn't live up to that standard."

Players from both teams converged near Missouri's side of the field, and wild punches could be seen flying and connecting. Only three players were ejected.

The SEC handed down more punishments.