Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after stopping with injury

Williams raised her racket with right arm and put her left palm on her chest. Then she waved to the spectators.

Officially, this will go in the books as only the second first-round Grand Slam exit of Williams' career.

Her departure makes a wide-open women's draw even more so. As it was, defending champion Simona Halep and four-time major champ Naomi Osaka withdrew before the tournament started.

Williams is a seven-time singles champion at the All England Club, including most recently in 2016. She also was the runner-up at Wimbledon each of the last two times it was held, in 2018 and 2019, before the tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams was hardly the first player to find it difficult to deal with the slick grass over the first two days of main-draw play.

In the match that preceded hers at Centre Court, eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer got through his contest there after his opponent, Adrian Mannarino, hurt his right leg when he slipped near the baseline late in the fourth set.

Federer was trailing two sets to one, but ahead 4-2 in the fourth, when Mannarino fell. He tried to continue but dropped eight of nine points when they resumed and called it quits.