Smith, Pitts are the real stars of SEC's Alabama, Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation's top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback.

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league's most potent offenses. They are widely considered college football's best at their respective positions, generally projected as top-10 picks in next year's NFL draft and undoubtedly the guys opposing defenders need to be aware of before every snap Saturday night in Atlanta.

Stopping them has been nearly impossible all season. Even slowing them down has seemed unrealistic. Man-to-man coverage? No chance. Zone scheme? Try again. Double- and triple-team? Maybe, but that just opens the field for second and third options.

"There's a lot of great players on my team that make me look a lot better than I am," Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said. "That's probably a good, accurate description of what type of quarterback I am."

It sums up Florida's Kyle Trask, too.