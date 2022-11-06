Sneads, Cottondale in football playoffs

The Sneads Pirates wrapped up an undefeated regular season last Friday and are ranked No. 1 on the cusp of the state Championship tournament, while the Cottondale Hornets headed to round one of the tourney with a big victory last Friday.

Sneads won 72-42 against the Freeport Bulldogs.

The Cottondale Hornets won a decisive victory against cross-county rivals last Friday, beating the Graceville Tigers 54-6. The 7-3 Hornets will have a championship playoff game against the Aucilla Christian Warriors on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in Monticello.

The game is part of the 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association’s state championship tournament. The Warriors are 7-2 on their season.

The winner of the Nov. 11 Cottondale/Aucilla Christian game will face the No. 1 division-ranked and undefeated Sneads Pirates in a 7 p.m. game on Nov. 18. The Pirates got a first-round bye and will be idle on Nov. 11.

The winner of that Nov. 18 game will move on to compete on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. for a spot in the final four. The semifinal will be held Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The date of the championship game could not be immediately determined.

Marianna Bulldogs lost 17-3 against the South Walton Seahawks last Friday to finish their season 1-9.