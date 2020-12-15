Sneads Pirates beat Cottondale Hornets

The Sneads Pirates and Cottondale Hornets went to court on Dec. 11, the Pirates emerging with a 65-59 win over their cross-county rival in the conference game.
The victory wasn’t an easy one.
The Hornets took the first (19-14) and fourth (22-20) quarters on points, but it was not enough to overcome the Pirates second-quarter (16-7) and third quarter (15-11) totals.
Sneads highlights included three-pointers scored by Joseph Graddy, Jason Patterson and Tyler Brown. Patterson had 21 points on the game for the Pirates, followed by Marque Deveaux with 13 and Tyler Brown with 10. Joseph Graddy scored five. On defense, Patterson and Brown had three steals each, with Bowden Howell adding one.
Cottondale highlights included several three-pointers by Kee’shan Hudson and, on defense, steals by Ahmad Stringer, Kyler Bryant, Treyson Nettles and Ty’Kece Bryant.
Next up for the Pirates was Altha on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The score was not available as of press time.
Next up for the Hornets were the Chipley tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The score was not available as of press time.
In other recent high school basketball action:
The Graceville Tigers are on a winning streak this month, with a Dec. 1 victory against Chipley (66-56); a Dec. 4 win against Cottondale (82-48), a Dec. 8 victory against Poplar Springs (72-64), and a 72-50 win against Sneads on Dec. 10. Next up for Graceville was Freeport in a 6:30 p.m. game tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 16. The results were not known as of press time.
As of Dec. 14, the Malone Tigers had won four of their last five games, their only December defeat so far at that point coming at the hands of Marianna on Dec. 10 (76-70). The Tigers saw victory at home against Seminole County, GA., on Friday, Dec. 11 (63-43), and earlier this month against Poplar Springs (82-62), Chipley (75-46), and Altha (75-55). They were set to play Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The score was not available as of press time.
As of Dec. 14, the Marianna Bulldogs had been without a December defeat, beating South Walton on Dec. 3 (77-40), Rutherford on Dec. 5 (70-62), Malone one Dec. 10 (76-70), and Bay County on Dec. 11 (81-60). The squad defeated Mosley on Monday, Dec. 14, 75-50 to continue undefeated on the season so far with six games done. Next for the Bulldogs will be another match-up with Bay at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 in an away non-district game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!