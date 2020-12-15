Sneads Pirates beat Cottondale Hornets

The Sneads Pirates and Cottondale Hornets went to court on Dec. 11, the Pirates emerging with a 65-59 win over their cross-county rival in the conference game.

The victory wasn’t an easy one.

The Hornets took the first (19-14) and fourth (22-20) quarters on points, but it was not enough to overcome the Pirates second-quarter (16-7) and third quarter (15-11) totals.

Sneads highlights included three-pointers scored by Joseph Graddy, Jason Patterson and Tyler Brown. Patterson had 21 points on the game for the Pirates, followed by Marque Deveaux with 13 and Tyler Brown with 10. Joseph Graddy scored five. On defense, Patterson and Brown had three steals each, with Bowden Howell adding one.

Cottondale highlights included several three-pointers by Kee’shan Hudson and, on defense, steals by Ahmad Stringer, Kyler Bryant, Treyson Nettles and Ty’Kece Bryant.

Next up for the Pirates was Altha on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The score was not available as of press time.

Next up for the Hornets were the Chipley tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The score was not available as of press time.

In other recent high school basketball action: