Sneads Pirates, Cottondale Hornets prevail

The Sneads Pirates remained undefeated on the season after last Thursday night’s game against the Lighthouse Private Christian Academy Stingrays. The Pirates scored a 43-14 victory to notch their seventh win.

The Pirates are next set to play the Franklin County Seahawks at home in a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Oct. 21. The team has an Oct. 28 tournament outing against an opponent to be determined; and on Nov. 4 the Pirates are away against the Freeport Bulldogs.

The Cottondale Hornets were also big winners last week, beating Georgia’s Baconton Charter Blazers 54-14 on, Friday, Oct. 14. The Hornets next play the Pataula Carter Academy Panthers in an away game at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets also have a Friday, Oct. 28 away game at 7 p.m. against the Vernon Yellowjackets, and a home game against the Graceville Tigers at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The Graceville Tigers lost their Friday, Oct. 14 game 23-12 against Vernon.

The Tigers play the Jay Royals at 7 p.m. in an away game on Friday, Oct. 21; the Freeport Bulldogs at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, and take on Cottondale, away, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost their Friday, Oct, 14 game, the score 39-0 against the Gadsden County Jaguars. The Bulldogs play again on Friday, Oct. 21 in a 7 p.m. home game against the Northview Chiefs; on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at home against the Florida State University High School Seminoles; and on Nov. 4 in an away game at 7 p.m. against the South Walton Seahawks.