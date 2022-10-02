Sneads Pirates, Cottondale Hornets win

The Sneads Pirates scored a shutout against the Liberty County Bulldogs on Sept. 30, winning 34-0 to remain undefeated as of that game.

The Pirates next play the Jefferson County Tigers, away in Monticello at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7;

The Franklin County Seahawks at home on Oct. 21; the team has an Oct. 28 tournament outing against an opponent to be determined.

And on Nov. 4 the Pirates are away against the Freeport Bulldogs.

The Cottondale Hornets won their Sept. 30 football game 30-14 at home against the Wewahitchka Gators.

The Hornets have an away game on Oct. 7 against the Franklin County Seahawks.

The rest of that month’s schedule: At home on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. against the Baconton Charter, GA, Blazers; Away on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. against the Pataula Charter Academy, GA, Panthers; Away on Oct. 28 against the Vernon Yellowjackets.

The Hornets have a home game on Nov. 4 against the Graceville Tigers.

The Tigers’ schedule reflected that Graceville was to have played a Sept. 30 game against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights but it was not immediately clear whether that game took place.

Graceville’s October schedule includes an Oct. 14 game against Vernon; Oct. 21 away against the Jay Royals; Oct. 28 at home against Freeport. The Tigers play the Cottondale Hornets on the road Nov. 4.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost their homecoming game against the Godby Cougars on Sept. 30, the score 22-14.

The remainder of the Bulldog schedule includes:

An Oct. 7 away game against the Bay Tornadoes; Oct. 14 away at 7:30 p.m. against the Gadsden County Jaguars; Oct. 21 at home against the Northview Chiefs; Oct. 28 at home against the Florida State University High School Seminoles; and Nov. 4 away against the South Walton Seahawks.