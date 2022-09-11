Sneads Pirates, Cottondale Hornets win

The Cottondale Hornets won their away game against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights, the score 26-22.

Next up for Cottondale is a Sept. 16 home battle against the Freeport Bulldogs; a Sept. 23 away game against the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers in Panama City; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Wewahitchka Gators.

The Sneads Pirates won their away game 30-8 against the Graceville Tigers, keeping the Sneads squad undefeated through their third game of the year. The Pirates and the Blountstown Tigers are the only two teams in their 1R Region 2 division.

Next up for Sneads is a Sept. 16 home game against the Holmes County Blue Devils; a Sept.23 home game pits them against Georgia’s Miller County Pirates; and a Sept. 30 home game is scheduled against the Liberty County Bulldogs.

Next up for Graceville is a Sept. 16 away game against the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers in Panama City; a Sept. 23 home game against the Cottonwood, Alabama Bears; and a Sept. 30 away game against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Niceville.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost their game against the Blountstown Tigers, the score 20-7. The Bulldogs have a Sept. 15 away game against the Rutherford Rams in Panama City; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Godby Cougars.