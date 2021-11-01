Sneads Pirates defeat Trojans

The Sneads Pirates prevailed 48-6 against the Hamilton County Trojans on Friday, Oct. 29 in an away game.

They’ll next play the Liberty County Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 5, in a 6:30 p.m. away game that will see them trying to notch their eighth win in a 7-2 season so far.

The Cottondale Hornets lost to the Williston Red Devils last Friday, Oct. 29, the score 49-34. The Hornets next take on the Branford Buccaneers in an away game on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The Graceville Tigers lost to the Franklin County Seahawks on Friday, Oct. 29, the score 42-34. The Tigers next take on the Wewahitchka Gators in an away game at 7 p.m.

The Marianna Bulldogs were idle last Friday but will play the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., at home.