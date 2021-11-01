 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sneads Pirates defeat Trojans
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sneads Pirates defeat Trojans

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football

The Sneads Pirates prevailed 48-6 against the Hamilton County Trojans on Friday, Oct. 29 in an away game.

They’ll next play the Liberty County Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 5, in a 6:30 p.m. away game that will see them trying to notch their eighth win in a 7-2 season so far.

The Cottondale Hornets lost to the Williston Red Devils last Friday, Oct. 29, the score 49-34. The Hornets next take on the Branford Buccaneers in an away game on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The Graceville Tigers lost to the Franklin County Seahawks on Friday, Oct. 29, the score 42-34. The Tigers next take on the Wewahitchka Gators in an away game at 7 p.m.

The Marianna Bulldogs were idle last Friday but will play the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., at home.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert