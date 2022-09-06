Sneads Pirates notch high-scoring win

The Sneads Pirates came home with a win last Friday in a high-scoring football game on the road against the Arnold Marlins in Panama City Beach. The score was 72-49.

Sneads, Blountstown (with two games in each) and Port St. Joe (with one game in) are the only 1R Region 2 district teams undefeated as the season settles in.

Three of the others, Franklin County, Wewahitchka and Aucilla Christian, have one loss and one win each. Cottondale has one lost (with one game played), and Jefferson County has two losses (with two games played).

The Pirates play again on Sept. 9 in an away game against the Graceville Tigers; next is a Sept. 16 home game against the Holmes County Blue Devils; a Sept.23 home game pits them against Georgia’s Miller County Pirates; and a Sept. 30 home game is scheduled against the Liberty County Bulldogs.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost their Sept. 2 away game against North Florida Christian Eagles, the score 21-7.

The Bulldogs have a Sept. 9 home game against the Blountstown Tigers; a Sept. 15 away game against the Rutherford Rams in Panama City; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Godby Cougars.

The Cottondale Hornets and the Graceville Tigers were idle on Sept. 2.

The Tigers have a Sept. 9 home game against the Sneads Pirates; a Sept. 16 away game against the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers in Panama City; a Sept. 23 home game against the Cottonwood, Alabama Bears; and a Sept. 30 away game against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Niceville.

The Hornets have a Sept. 9 away game against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights; a Sept. 16 home battle against the Freeport Bulldogs; a Sept. 23 away game against the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers in Panama City; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Wewahitchka Gators.