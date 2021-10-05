 Skip to main content
Sneads Pirates notch third win
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sneads Pirates notch third win

  • Updated
Football

The Sneads Pirates prevailed in last Thursday’s cross-county match-up with the Graceville Tigers, winning 41-20.

The Pirates next face the Pataula Charter Academy Panthers in a home game on Friday, Oct. 8. Both teams will come into that contest with a 3-2 record so far in the season.

The Graceville Tigers will face the St. John Paul II Panthers at 7 p.m. in an away game.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost to South Walton 35-28 on Friday, Oct. 1, and will face the Bay Tornadoes on Friday, Oct. 8 in a 7 p.m. home game.

The Cottondale Hornets had a free Friday night last week but will face the Franklin County Seahawks in a home game on Friday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

