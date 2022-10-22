Sneads Pirates now 8-0

The Sneads Pirates racked up another win last Friday to extend their so-far undefeated season to eight games.

They beat the Franklin County Seahawks 41-13 at home in a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Oct. 21.

The team has an Oct. 28 tournament outing against an opponent to be determined; and on Nov. 4 the Pirates are away against the Freeport Bulldogs.

The Cottondale Hornets saw defeat last Friday against the Pataula Carter Academy Panthers, the score 52-18.

The Hornets have a Friday, Oct. 28 away game at 7 p.m. against the Vernon Yellowjackets, and a home game against the Graceville Tigers at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Graceville Tigers were scheduled to play the Jay Royals at 7 p.m. in an away game on Friday, Oct. 21 but it was not clear as of this deadline whether that game was played. The Tiger schedule indicates the team is set to play Freeport Bulldogs at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, and take on Cottondale, away, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost their Friday, Oct. 21 home game against the Northview Chiefs, the score 42-14. The Bulldogs next play on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at home against the Florida State University High School Seminoles; and on Nov. 4 in an away game at 7 p.m. against the South Walton Seahawks.