Sneads Pirates post game one win as season begins

The Sneads Pirates football team won its cross-county opening game against the Cottondale Hornets, the score 38-16.

The Pirates September schedule at this writing includes a Sept. 2 away game against the Arnold Marlins in Panama City Beach; Sept. 9 away game against the Graceville Tigers; a Sept. 16 home game against the Holmes County Blue Devils; a Sept.23 home game against Georgia’s Miller County Pirates; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Liberty County Bulldogs.

Next month’s schedule for the Hornets at this writing included a Sept. 9 away game against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights; a Sept. 16 home battle against the Freeport Bulldogs; a Sept. 23 away game against the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers in Panama City; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Wewahitchka Gators.

Marianna High School Bulldogs lost their Aug. 26 non-conference game to the Walton Braves, the score 28-7.

Marianna’s September schedule at this writing includes a Sept. 2 away game against the North Florida Christian Eagles; a Sept. 9 home game against the Blountstown Tigers; a Sept. 15 away game against the Rutherford Rams in Panama City; and a Sept. 30 home game against the Godby Cougars.

The Graceville Tigers lost their season opener against the Holmes County Blue Devils, the score 51-0.

The Tigers September schedule at this writing includes a Sept. 9 home game against the Sneads Pirates; a Sept. 16 away game against the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers in Panama City; a Sept. 23 home game against the Cottonwood, Alabama Bears; and a Sept. 30 away game against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Niceville.