Sneads Pirates stay perfect
Sneads Pirates stay perfect

Football

The Sneads varsity Pirates scored a conference win Friday night, beating Graceville 35-7 to keep their season perfect so far.

Sneads defeated the Arnold Marlins last week by a score of 53-16 and the Cottondale Hornets at 26-6 in week one.

Up next for the Pirates are the Holmes County Blue Devils in an away game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Marianna Bulldogs lost on the road Friday, Sept. 10, against Blountstown, the score 18-0. The Bulldogs next face Rutherford on Friday, Sep, 17 at 7 p.m. at home.

The Cottondale Hornets lost their Sept. 10 game against the Liberty County Bulldogs, the score 35-6. The Hornets are scheduled to play Bozeman on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

