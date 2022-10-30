Sneads Pirates still undefeated, Cottondale Hornets sting Yellowjackets

The Sneads Pirates remained undefeated as of last Friday, Oct. 28, having beaten the Holmes County Blue Devils 40-30 at home. The Pirates play again on Nov. 4, on the road against the Freeport Bulldogs.

The Cottondale Hornets stung the Vernon Yellowjackets last Friday, winning their battle 64-22 on the road.

The Hornets and the Graceville Tigers have a cross-county battle on Nov. 4 in Cottondale at 7 p.m.

The Tigers will be coming into that game off an Oct. 28 defeat by the Freeport Bulldogs, the score 35-0.

The Marianna Bulldogs also lost on Oct. 28, the score 34-7 against the Florida State University High School Seminoles. Marianna is scheduled to play the South Walton Seahawks on Nov. 4 in Santa Rosa Beach.