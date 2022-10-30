 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sneads Pirates still undefeated, Cottondale Hornets sting Yellowjackets

The Sneads Pirates remained undefeated as of last Friday, Oct. 28, having beaten the Holmes County Blue Devils 40-30 at home. The Pirates play again on Nov. 4, on the road against the Freeport Bulldogs.

The Cottondale Hornets stung the Vernon Yellowjackets last Friday, winning their battle 64-22 on the road.

The Hornets and the Graceville Tigers have a cross-county battle on Nov. 4 in Cottondale at 7 p.m.

The Tigers will be coming into that game off an Oct. 28 defeat by the Freeport Bulldogs, the score 35-0.

The Marianna Bulldogs also lost on Oct. 28, the score 34-7 against the Florida State University High School Seminoles. Marianna is scheduled to play the South Walton Seahawks on Nov. 4 in Santa Rosa Beach.

