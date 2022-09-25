Sneads Pirates still undefeated

The Sneads Pirates remained undefeated on the season after their Sept. 23 game against the Miller County Pirates of Georgia, scoring a 38-20 victory at home.

Next up for the Sneads team are: The Liberty County Bulldogs at home on Sept. 30; The Jefferson County Tigers away in Monticello at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7; The Franklin County Seahawks at home on Oct. 21; an Oct. 28 tournament outing against an opponent to be determined; and Nov. 4 away against the Freeport Bulldogs.

The Marianna Bulldogs faced no opponent last weekend but most likely they were hardly idle: Homecoming is Sept. 30 and they’ll face the Godby Cougars. They’d won their last game, 24-7, on the road Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Rutherford Rams.

The remainder of the Bulldog schedule includes: An Oct. 7 away game against the Bay Tornadoes; Oct. 14 away at 7:30 p.m. against the Gadsden County Jaguars; Oct. 21 at home against the Northview Chiefs; Oct. 28 at home against the Florida State University High School Seminoles; and Nov. 4 away against the South Walton Seahawks.

The Cottondale Hornets left the field with a victory on Friday, Sept. 23, scoring a 36-27 win over the North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers.

The Hornets play again on Sept. 30 in a home game against the Wewahitchka Gators.

The Hornets’ October schedule starts with an away game against the Franklin County Seahawks. The rest of that month’s schedule: At home on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. against the Baconton Charter, GA, Blazers; Away on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. against the Pataula Charter Academy, GA, Panthers; Away on Oct. 28 against the Vernon Yellowjackets.

The Hornets have a home game on Nov. 4 against the Graceville Tigers.

The Graceville Tigers are currently coming off a 56-6 loss to the Cottonwood Bears of Alabama but will have opportunities to gain experience before that cross-county matchup.

The Tigers have an away game on Sept. 30 against the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights in Niceville.

October play includes an Oct. 14 game against Vernon; Oct. 21 away against the Jay Royals; Oct. 28 at home against Freeport.

The Tigers play the Cottondale Hornets on the road Nov. 4.