Sneads Pirates win big against Seahawks

The Sneads Pirates decimated the Franklin County Seahawks on Friday, Oct. 22, winning the away game 70-14. The 6-2 Pirates take on the Hamilton County Trojans on Friday, Oct. 29, in a 6:30 p.m. away game.

The Cottondale Hornets won 48-16 against the Graceville Tigers on Friday, Oct. 22.

The Hornets next pay Williston Red Devils at 7 p.m. in home-field tournament play on Friday, Oct. 29.

Marianna Bulldogs lost 14-21 in an away game against the Northview Chiefs. The Bulldogs next play the Taylor County Bulldogs on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in a home game.

The Tigers play Franklin County in a home game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.